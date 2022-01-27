Exatlón México: Who is eliminated TODAY, January 26, 2022?

Midtime Editorial

The Final of Exathlon Mexico is just around the corner, but if you can’t wait for that day to come, then keep reading here We leave you with a spoiler who is dating today January 26, 2022 of the reality show.

Who goes to the Exatlón Semifinal?

For now there are two athletes confirmed in the Semifinal of Exatlón 2022. Last Tuesday, January 25, Zudikey Rodriguezfrom the red team, and Koke Warriorfrom the blue set, were the ones who won the shield.

What happens in the chapter of January 26?

Tonight all kinds of emotions will be experienced since we will know who will advance to the Semifinal of the competition, although on the other hand two elements will be left without the opportunity to continue fighting to be the winners of the fifth season.

At this point there will be no color differences. The teams were left behind and now they are all against each other in this elimination Wednesday at Exatlón México.

Who is leaving Exatlón today, Wednesday?

So far, the social networks of the program hosted by Antonio Rosique have not given any clues as to who will be eliminated tonight or to which team they belong. However, that does not mean that the most faithful fans have not leaked the name of the participant who will not reach the last instance of the competition.

According to information published by various spoiler pages, Ramiro Garza will be the one who leaves Exatlón this January 26, 2022. In addition also Ximena Duggan will be left out of the reality show.

