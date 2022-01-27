Cristiano Ronaldo’s son wears a Mexican national team shirt

Christian jr.son of Cristiano Ronaldobecame viral on social networks by posing with the shirt of the Mexican team. The little boy appeared in the documentary Georgina Rodriguezpartner of the Portuguese soccer player.

The model and businesswoman has caused a furor on social networks for her documentary called: “I am Georgina” and where the firstborn of Cristiano Ronaldowearing the shirt of the Mexican team.

Cristiano Jr. with the shirt of the Mexican National Team

In the chapter “Family, travel and work”, you can see the children of Cristiano Ronaldo. Those that she had before meeting Georgina Rodríguez and those that have procreated together. In that scene, you can see Christian jr. with the shirt of the Mexican team.

The image caused a furor for what it represents. The son of a Portuguese soccer legend and also a world soccer legend, somehow showing his support for the Mexican team. There is no doubt that the scope of Aztec football is many.

“Cris is like the eldest dream son,” says Georgina in one of the scenes. It should be remembered that he is the oldest in the player’s family Manchester United.

