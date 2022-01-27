Alexis Vega, Rogelio Funes Mori and Uriel Antuna will be in the attack against Jamaica

The Mexican team will play this Thursday in Kingston a vital duel within their aspirations to be in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, will face Jamaica and will do so without his starting trident, this after Ral Jimnez, Hirving Lozano and Tecatito Corona will not be there due to different circumstances.

BRAND Claro has been very close to the Aztec team and we were able to learn that his place in the attack would be taken by Alexis Vega, Rogelio Funes Mori and Uriel Antuna, so that will be the trident in the Caribbean.

Jimenez and Corona they won’t be there due to physical problems, even the Wolves attacker didn’t make the trip to Jamaica. For his part, Chucky Lozano will not be in the duel after receiving a penalty for accumulating yellow cards.

In this way, the starting lineup that Gerardo Martino will send to the field will be made up of William Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Nstor Araujo, Hector Moreno, Jess Gallardo; Hector Herrera, Andrew Saved, Carlos Rodriguez, Alexis Vega, Rogelio Funes Mori and Uriel Antuna.

This would be how the Mexican team would be attacking this Thursday against Jamaica, in a commitment where they play a lot in the octagonal of the Concacaf.

