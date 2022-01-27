5 ways to control or satisfy cravings in a healthy way

when you’re under a nutritional regimen Or do you just want to take care of yourself? weight Y reduce it, one of the parts that is usually more complicated are the cravings, this sudden desire for certain food, whether they are sweet or salty can interfere with your feeding, fortunately there are ways healthy to control or satisfy them so that they do not affect our diet and we will give you some tips of how to do it.

plan your diet

plan your meal on a daily and weekly basis, so you will know exactly what you are going to eat and at what time you will eat it, therefore you will be able to control better how so satisfied you sit and thus you will be able to eliminate many of the cravings you have in the day, do not forget to include in your feeding spaces for collations And it is snacks that allow you to eat properly and satisfy your hungry throughout the day.

Healthy snacks and snacks

If you are going to allocate spaces of feeding to snacks Y snack, try to choose those that are healthy, that do not exceed your consumption of nutrients As the sugar and that they do not interfere with your regime or diet, focus on foods like fruit, vegetables, cereals Y seeds that increase your level of satiety, so that cravings can go away faster.

Add fiber to your diet

includes more fiber in you diet so that you can improve your processes digestive, this is going to have many benefits within your feeding, but one of the main ones will be the increase in your satiety level general, that is, you will feel more satisfied effective, by achieving this there will be less room to feel cravings and therefore to fulfill them.

Take your time to eat and chew

Eat slowly so that you satiety level increase, this is one of the advice recommended when it comes to finding ways to feel more satisfied with the meal that you already consume, if when eating you take your time to chew Y savor your food, you will feel satisfied sooner, as we have already seen this is a way of control better cravings and prevent them from appearing.

Foods like seeds and grains will help with cravings. Photo: Pixabay

drink enough water

you must take enough Water up to date to keep you hydrous, this does not mean that you are going to fill up with water to avoid having cravings, but it is important that you take the amount adequate amount of water so that you organism feel satisfied according to the food you eat. Remember to visit a professional nutrition and health to guide you in the right amount of water you should drink a day.