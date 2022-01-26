Why should you NOT make only the MINIMUM PAYMENT on your credit card? PROFECO explains

It is likely that at the beginning of the year you are finding it difficult to cover all your expenses, including paying your monthly credit card, but if you are resorting to the strategy of just doing the minimum payment, keep reading that now we tell you why this is not the best idea.

So that you do not fall into this temptation, the General Consumer Protection Office (prophet) explains in detail how the minimum payments and why you should definitely only do it when it’s really necessary.

What are the minimum payments?

To begin with, we must understand how the famous minimum payments that are marked on your account statement work. They consist of a percentage of between 2% and 5% of the total balance of the debt to be paid for the use of the card and the outstanding monthly installments. It depends on the bank and the expense made.

What happens if I only make the minimum payment?

When you make the minimum payment, you prevent your credit card from being disabled and from being charged default interest, charges for non-payment and affecting your credit status.

However, this does not prevent ordinary interest from accumulating. This means that you will continue to pay interest for the rest of the uncovered balance and by doing it month by month your debt will not only spread, but also grow.

For this reason, you should only use this strategy when it is absolutely necessary, because if not, in the long run it causes the amounts and interest to be infinite or unpayable.

As an example, suppose you have a debt of 10 thousand pesos with a financial institution. In the following table you can see how the number of months needed to pay off the debt and the amount of interest paid grow when you only make the minimum payment.

If you want to know how your debt will grow if you follow this mechanism, here we leave you the Condusef Minimum Payment Calculator, a help and guidance tool to let you know the amount of the minimum payment, outstanding balance to be settled and the time it would take to pay off the debt if you only pay the minimum amount. Just CLICK HERE.

Recommendations of the Prophet

If your current financial situation makes it necessary for you to resort to making minimum payments, Profeco gives you the following recommendations so that you can finish paying off your debt as soon as possible.

Pay the minimum only in case of emergency and when you cannot cover a little more, with this you will not affect your history and you will avoid default interest

If your debts are high and the only option is to pay the minimum, it is advisable to refinance your debt with another cheaper credit, at a lower annual rate.

Before resorting to this measure, you should know how long it will take you to pay off your debt with the minimum payments and the annual interest rate of the card.

Finally, remember that if you deposit more than the amount requested, you will finish paying your debt faster and with less interest.

