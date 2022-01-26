Tom Cruise: DC’s Green Lantern or Marvel’s Iron Man | superhero | MCU |DCEU | Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | Cinema and series

The extensive and varied filmography of Tom Cruise still does not have a film of Superheros, but it would not be strange if he did, since he loves action with stunts, making sequels and, in addition, he has starred in many stories of Science fiction. So a movie with characters from DC Comics or Marvel Studios would be perfect for him. one of the last great stars of Hollywood.

Cruise as Hal Jordan

Nowadays, hbo max has a series in progress titled Green Lantern Corps. It is a project by Greg Berlanti, the brains behind the Arrowverse that became so popular among DC fans. Until now, it is known that this show will feature important characters such as Alan Scott and Guy Gardner going through Jessica Cruz and Simon Baz.

The story spans several decades and galaxies in different timelines: the 40s, 80s and today and will introduce us to Hal Jordan , a native of Coast City. He went against his family’s wishes and followed in his father’s footsteps to become a fighter pilot. But he was, selected by Abin Sur’s power ring to join the Green Lantern Corps thanks to his great ability to face his fears.

It is said that they had already negotiated with the Hollywood star in the first instance and that they are reactivating negotiations with Cruise so that Green Lantern become one of the most striking premieres in the coming years just for being played by Tom Cruise that would cause a great impact in the world of superhero movies.

Cruise could be the next Hal Jordan and vindicate the Green Lantern story. Photo: Composition / DC.

Cruise as Tony Stark

The name of the actor also sounds strong to participate in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as a powerful variant of Iron Man (played at MCU by Robert Downey Jr) because the sought-after actor was in negotiations to play the character before Downey Jr.

Tom Cruise turned down the role in the first film of Marvel Studios assuming it wouldn’t work because he didn’t feel connected to the character. TO the actor did reveal it in an interview he gave to Comic Book in 2018 . But apparently the latest Hollywood superstar will finally hit the superhero genre in the year he turns 60.