Sniper Elite 5 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass and celebrates it with its first trailer

One of the most popular sniper sagas in the video game industry is almost back. And it is that although it was announced a few months ago, it has not been until now when Rebellion has confirmed that Sniper Elite 5 will be released on Xbox Game Pass in this same 2022. To celebrate an announcement of such magnitude, the British studio has launched the first trailer of the action and stealth video game, as well as many details about the history of the new installment of the franchise and other ways that a game that has always had very dedicated fans will feature.

“As part of a covert operation by US Rangers to weaken the fortifications of the Atlantic Wall all the way to the British coast, Karl contacts the French resistance. They soon discover a secret Nazi project that threatens to end the war before the Allies can even invade Europe: the Operation Kraken. Karl’s mission is to get high-ranking Nazi officials out of the way and put an end to Operation Kraken once and for all. Based on real locations in 1944 France, the game’s new maps are the largest and most immersive in the franchise’s history with a new traversal system that gives players options for sandbox more extensive when it comes to going for the objectives. You can even invite a friend to help you on your quest with cooperative options improved,” explains Rebellion.

The British company has also wanted to highlight a new game mode for Sniper Eite 5: the Invasion mode. Thanks to it we can invade the games of other players or be invaded by other users to add an extra challenge. This mode can be played both competitively and cooperatively. For now Rebellion has not specified the release date of Sniper Elite 5, but we do know that it will arrive in 2022 at Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and other platforms, landing on Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost from day one.