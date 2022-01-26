Results of the Major National Lottery Draw winning numbers for Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | via YouTube FREE and ONLINE | Forecasts | schedule | where to see | Mexico | MX | lb posting | ANSWERS
• The number 55676 takes 900 thousand pesos.
• The number 37272 takes 240 thousand pesos.
• The number 11425 takes 240 thousand pesos.
• The number 36525 takes 240 thousand pesos.
• The number 35863 takes 2 million 550 thousand pesos.
• The number 48530 takes 120 thousand pesos.
• The number 56618 takes 120 thousand pesos.
• The number 9882 takes 120 thousand pesos.
• The number 17922 takes 120 thousand pesos.
• The number 43719 takes 120 thousand pesos.
• The number 45764 takes 240 thousand pesos.
The Grand Prize is obtained by the number: 37160
In this edition, 250 years of the first game of the Major Draw are remembered.
WHAT DAYS DOES THE GREATER DRAW TAKE PLACE?
The Major Draw takes place every Tuesday from 8:00 p.m. in Mexico.
The Greater Draw offers 18,760 prizes and refunds. They are divided as follows:
• 466 are direct prizes and will be visible in the Prize Lists.
• 18294 refunds, and will be marked at the bottom right of the Prize Lists.
HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO PURCHASE THE MAJOR DRAW LOTTERY?
• A little bit: $30
• A series (20 pieces): $600
• Three series (60 pieces): $1800
WHAT ARE THE GRAND DRAW PRIZES?
• If you purchased a Cachito from the Greater Draw whose cost is $30, you can win only one twentieth of the prize, so the maximum amount to win is $350,000.00 MXN. (considering that your number is the winner of the top prize of 21 million pesos)
• If you purchased a Series of the Greater Draw whose cost is $600, you can win the total amount of one of the three series, that is, $7,000,000.00 mxn. (considering that your number is the winner of the top prize of 21 million pesos)
• If you acquired the three Series of the Greater Draw whose cost is $1800, you can win the total amount of the main prize of $21,000,000.00 MXN. (assuming your number is the jackpot winner)
WHAT SHOULD I TAKE INTO ACCOUNT IN THE GREATER DRAW?
Two of the series of this draw are printed and distributed physically, which can be purchased through Lottery outlets and wallets. The third series is only offered exclusively through electronic means.
WHAT REFUNDS DOES THE GRAND DRAW OFFER?
• For numbers whose last digit is equal to the last of the Jackpot.
• For numbers whose last digit is equal to the last of the second prize.
• For numbers whose last digit is equal to the last of the Third award.
HOW LONG DO I HAVE TO CLAIM THE GRAND DRAW PRIZE?
Mexican regulations indicate that the winner of the lottery has up to 60 days to claim your prize. In addition, it is important to indicate that you will not receive the full amount, because you will be law discounts apply.
