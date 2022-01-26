Mexicans will have uniforms alluding to wrestling in Beijing 2022

In the Winter Olympic Games the presence of a quadrilateral will not be necessary for Mexican wrestling is presentsince the iconography of the pankration It will be the basis for the design of the uniforms that the Aztec skiers will wear..

Beijing 2022 starts on February 4 and there the three Mexican skiers will show off the clothing designed by the also national skier, Hubertus von Hohenlohe, who this time will not participate as an athlete in the Gamesalthough he will leave his mark with the uniforms.

“We are left with a Mexican theme. We have done everything in June with the approval of the Mexican Olympic Committee and we are going to have a theme of a Mexican sport that is wrestling”, revealed Von Hohenlohe in an interview for Halftime.

This skier of Mexican-Austrian nationality, who has represented Mexico in six editions of the Winter Olympics He was the one who designed the uniforms for Pyeongchang 2018, when the national skiers appeared with drawings of skulls.

Even since his participation in Sochi 2014 he wore clothing that simulated a mariachi suit, after this character is not only a skier and photographer, but also a designer and singer.

Von Hohenlohe explained that without being an expert in wrestling, it was during a trip to Guanajuato when discovered the expressive power of the iconography of the masked.

“They are the masks and the strength of a country with its own identity, that is the idea. I went to San Miguel de Allende, went into a bar and saw some posters. They explained to me what it was I thought that could be a good reason to have it in our clothingso that when you are there the strength of such a Mexican tradition enters you, ”he explained about his choice to wear wrestling in the clothes of the Aztec competitors.

A MARKETING IDEA

For the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the Mexican delegation wore a unique design inspired by Tehuana culture for the opening parade. The sponsoring brand and the Mexican Olympic Committee decided make a small number of pieces to market to the general public. Now, Von Hohenlohe and the sports brand that dresses skiers are planning to do something similar.

“We only wear Mexican colors on our clothes, basically green, red and white. It’s very cool. Everyone will love our outfits. That can be a business, Kappa is thinking of commercializing it. What we are doing is becoming more beautiful and professional,” she commented.

It should be noted that in the PyeongChang 2018 and Sochi 2014 editions, the Aztec delegation received NBC’s award for best dress in competitions. Now, the Mexican representatives will be Sarah Schleper, Rodolfo Dickson and Jonathan Soto, in addition to the figure skater Donovan Carrillo, who will be the flag bearer during the Opening ceremony.