Metaverse and marketing: what brands need to know about virtual worlds

Ad Age wrote an article in which it explains the meaning of the metaverse, what NFTs are, and from there their connection with brands, and through a series of questions it seeks to guide those who venture into this new world.

About metaverse clarify, the word comes from science fiction: Neal Stephenson coined the phrase in his 1992 novel “Snow Crash”, to describe an online world based on virtual reality. These days, the phrase refers more specifically to a collection of digital worlds in which users can create content and interact with others as avatars, or digital versions of themselves. The metaverse also allows for interoperability, meaning that users and their assets (such as NFTs) can freely move from one world to another.

But it is also important to mention that the metaverse is in the early stages of development and therefore its parameters and possibilities, including those that have to do with marketing, are still being decided by tech companies, platforms and users. AR/VR developers. By now, marketers should know that the metaverse represents a convergence of extended reality (XR), gaming, social media, and crypto, and thus offers a unique avenue for reaching digital-minded audiences in engaging ways.

How do NFTs fit into the metaverse?

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are digital certificates of ownership that exist on a blockchain. Since the technology blockchain As it will underpin the decentralized nature of the metaverse, NFTs are expected to play an important role in the space, from serving as rewards in video games, to playing to win, to building identity as social assets.

For brands, these tokens can be leveraged to generate buzz through giveaways and drive lasting engagement by offering exclusive rewards to NFT holders. Many NFT launches, or “drops”, also contain a philanthropic component, usually in the form of donating auction proceeds to a relevant charity. Depending on the size and interest in the fall, NFTs can also help generate revenue for brands.

How can brands enter the metaverse?

NFTs have been an entry point for marketers in the metaverse, with brands from Taco Bell to Crockpot attempting to create these tokens. Another opportunity is partnering with platforms like Roblox, Decentraland, and The Sandbox to create branded experiences.

With Roblox, for example, a brand can create a world around a specific theme and then invite users to inhabit its attractions, which can be anything from mini-games to block parties to virtual stores. Nike created “Nikeland” in Roblox, an entire world dedicated to the shoe company, packed with dodgeball, building materials, and a digital showroom. Chipotle and Hyundai have also built brand worlds on the platform, as have a number of fashion retailers, including Ralph Lauren, Forever 21 and Gucci.

More traditional advertising methods, such as event sponsorship, are another possible way to access the metaverse. Artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have hosted concerts on virtual platforms, attracting millions of people, and sports-focused video games for horse racing and soccer have also accepted ads in the metaverse.

Even agencies are getting in on the action by building offices in the metaverse, partly for PR, partly as a veritable testing ground for employees. Decentraland has seen several of these types of activations from agencies like MediaHub, Media.Monks, and Droga5.

How can brands use the metaverse to help sell products?

The metaverse is primarily inhabited by younger Gen Z audiences who are gaining more and more purchasing power. Many of these consumers shop digitally, making the metaverse an important space for marketing. Shopping experiences are quite possible on metaverse platforms, such as virtual stores, which combine the ease of an e-commerce platform with the interactivity of a video game. In addition, an increase in the popularity of products native to the metaverse, such as virtual clothing, is expected.

Is the metaverse safe for brands and consumer privacy?

As with any emerging space, there are risks in the absence of knowledge. While more established platforms like Roblox seem to present less of a risk (of course, there’s always the occasional outage), a volatile market like NFTs has seen everything from fraud to hacking to controversy over its negative impact on the environment. environment. Also, in an ideal world, the metaverse will be a haven for data privacy due to the cryptographic nature of the technology. blockchain. However, whether or not this becomes reality is too early to determine.

Security and brand privacy issues will be resolved as government politics begins to play a larger role in building the metaverse. For now, brands should take things slow, experimenting with established platforms and NFT marketplaces to get a feel for the space.