Matrix Resurrections: When to watch Keanu Reeves’ movie premiere on HBO Max

Not to be missed! Matrix Resurrections, the latest film in the saga will be available on the streaming service hbo max and here we tell you since when you can enjoy this incredible tape.

This release marked the 23rd anniversary of the premiere of the first film by Matrix with which this dual world began.

It may interest you: Ester Expósito: What is the level of education of the Elite actress

HBO Max premieres Matrix Resurrections

This new movie Matrix will be released on January 29 on the HBO Max platform and you can enjoy back to Keanu Reeves in her character as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity.

Lana Wachowski returns for this new film and is joined by actors Yaya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra.

The production decided to release this tape in streaming because the health emergency did not allow many people to see it on the big screen.

How deep is the rabbit hole? #MatrixResurrections arrives #DelCineATuCasa on January 28. pic.twitter.com/bqoa2XwBnO — HBO Max Latin America. (@HBOMaxLA) January 21, 2022

What is Matrix Resurrections about?

This latest installment of Matrix came back thomas anderson as the protagonist, a renowned video game programmer.

This new installment revolves around the story of the two realities in which the world lives: everyday life and the one behind this normality.

Neo returns to the Matrix in the company of Trinity and must learn to distinguish between reality or illusion and choose on it.

To find out more about this film and ensure that no end is left loose, you can see the other films by Matrix on the streaming service.

Matrix Resurrections will be available on the platform hbo max from January 28 as well as the other tapes of the saga.