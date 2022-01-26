Martial signs with Sevilla from Manchester United

Martial was allowed to leave Old Trafford after a public disagreement with caretaker Ralf Rangnick over whether he was available for the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa earlier this month.

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial joins Sevilla on loan.

The French international will spend the rest of the season with the Spanish team, which is second in the table of The league behind the leader Real Madrid.

Martial signs with Sevilla SEVILLEFC

The agreement is an assignment without option to make the move permanent and free of charge, with the Seville covering the salary of martial after he agreed to a pay cut.

martial He asked to leave Old Trafford in December after struggling for opportunities this season.

Rangnick said the 26-year-old “didn’t want to travel”, something Martial later disputed in a social media post.



The striker was back in the squad for the 1-0 win over West Ham on Saturday, coming off the bench to play a key role in scoring Marcus Rashford in discount time.

The Seville he has battled competition from Juventus for his signing.

martial arrived at United coming from Monaco in 2015 with Louis van Gaal and he has scored 79 goals in 269 appearances for the club.

He has a contract at Old Trafford until 2024 with an option for a further year after signing an extension in January 2019.