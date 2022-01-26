its virtual currency project collapses – El Financiero

The controversial cryptocurrency project who once defended mark zuckerberg in front of the United States Congress crumbles after regulatory pressure.

The Diem Association, an initiative of cryptocurrencies once known as Libra backed by Meta Platforms, is considering selling its assets as a way to return capital to its investor members, according to people familiar with the matter.

Diem is in talks with investment bankers about the best way to sell his intellectual property and find a new home. for the engineers who developed the technology, cashing in the remaining value on their once-ambitious coin venture, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are not public.

In 2019, when Meta’s Facebook first revealed the idea of ​​its digital currenciesstablecoins destined to revolutionize global financial services, did so in collaboration with dozens of other companies.

But the consortium was not enough to shield the project from global regulatory scrutiny. After Zuckerberg was called to testify, some partners left the project and he changed his name to Diem..

The ambitions of diem were downsized and its founder, David Marcus, left Meta last year. The association reached an agreement with Silvergate Capital to issue diembut resistance from the Federal Reserve dealt the final blow to the effort, the sources said.

Diem said in May that an affiliate of the firm, Silvergate Bank, would be the issuer of the Diem USD stablecoin.a type of cryptocurrency pegged to the US dollar that is typically used to buy and sell other cryptocurrencies.

After lengthy back-and-forth between currency advocates and regulators, Fed officials finally told Silvergate last summer that the Fed was not comfortable with the plan and could not assure the bank that it would allow such activity. sources said.

With no green light from the regulator, Silvergate was unable to issue the new asset with confidence that the Federal Reserve would not crack down, so the diem was worthless.

A central bank spokesman declined to comment on the talks with Diem’s ​​supporters. The Diem Association declined to comment and Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment..

It is not clear how a potential buyer would value the intellectual property of diem or the engineers who helped develop it. The discussions are early and there is no guarantee that Diem will find a buyer.

Meta owns around a third of the company and the rest belongs to members of the association, according to one of the people.

Members of the association, which include venture capital firms and technology companies, agreed to invest and pay to join when the group was formed, one of the sources added. It is not clear which firms, apart from Meta, ended up investing in the initiative.

diem’s ​​website It shows that its partners include venture capital firms such as Andreessen Horowitz, Union Square Ventures, Ribbit Capital and Thrive Capital, as well as Singapore state-owned investor Temasek Holdings. His website also lists crypto-focused companies like Coinbase Global and others like ride-hailing company Uber and commerce platform Shopify.

In November, the federal watchdogs finally clarified what they were looking for. Stablecoin issuers should be regulated banks if the tokens are to be used as a means of buying and selling things, the President’s Task Force on Financial Markets said in a report.

The group of regulators said it feared what might happen if a tech company’s vast network of users suddenly started transacting in a new currency, and that combining a stablecoin issuer with a large corporation “could lead to concentration.” excessive economic power.