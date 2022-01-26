How much they paid, their salary and more

The Chilean striker will receive a salary that triples what he earned in Chile, while Cruz Azul paid a lower amount than what they had originally planned.

Cruz Azul has already made official the signing of six players for the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament. This Tuesday it was the turn of the Peruvian central defender Luis Abram, who arrives from Granada in Spain, on loan for a year until the beginning of 2023. However, he will not be the last reinforcement of the club.

In the next few days, the arrival of Chilean center forward Iván Morales will be confirmed. The Machine and the Little Tank signed a three-year contract, until the end of 2024, and with the possibility of extending it for another year. His arrival in Mexico is delayed, because the former Colo-Colo is nominated for the Chilean National Team.

Until a few years ago, Cacique’s “9” had an exit clause of five million dollars, and it was important for his agent to look for European offers. “We think about going to Europe, over Aztec soccer. We are working there. There is nothing concrete yet.”he noted last December. Finally, Cruz Azul paid 400 thousand dollars for 80% of Morales’ pass.

According to figures leaked by Salary Sport a few months ago, The striker from La Roja will be among the top 5 of the best paid players in the Machine. The portal La Tercera revealed that the Chilean’s salary it will be 80 thousand dollars a month, that is, 960 thousand a year. José de Jesús Corona, Pablo Aguilar and Adrián Aldrete are the only ones who will receive more money than him, while his current salary is close to what Luis Romo had.

What’s more, Iván Morales will earn amounts that triple the salary he received in Colo-Colo. Sources from Chile reveal that there the Tanquecito He earned 20 million pesos, which in equivalent dollars is 25 thousand a month. If it is considered that today you will receive about 64 million CLP, which is 80 thousand USD per monthis that signing for Cruz Azul was a very good financial decision.