Disney +, new releases for all tastes

Disney+ has confirmed the release dates of some of the titles from its creative studios, adding more content for all. Disney+ subscribers will only have to wait a week for Pam & Tommyone of the most anticipated series of the year, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, hit the streaming service. The first three episodes will be available exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, February 2, with episodes being added weekly.

The premiere of Pam & Tommy on Disney + will be followed The King’s Man: The First Mission (Wednesday, February 23). They will arrive in March how i met your father (Wednesday March 9), Net Disney and Pixar (Friday, March 11) in addition to Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck Wild (Friday, March 25) and Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight (Wednesday, March 30).

In the coming months, Disney+ will also host the premiere of The Dropout, The Kardashians, Pistol and West Side Story. These titles join the wide range of films and series that can already be enjoyed, such as Dopesick: Tale of an Addiction, Only Murders in the Building, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye, Lucasfilm’s The Book of Boba Fett and Charm from Disney.

Pam & Tommy

Set in the wild early days of the Internet, Pam & Tommy is based on the incredible true story of the ‘sextape’ from Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan).

The VHS tape, stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), went from underground to global phenomenon when it hit the Web in 1997. This eight-episode miniseries contains a love story, a criminal mischief and a cautionary tale, and explores the connection between privacy, technology, and fame. All from a stolen tape that millions of people saw, destined for the private sphere of the two protagonists.

The King’s Man: The First Mission

A group made up of the worst tyrants and the most evil criminal minds in history gathers to unleash a war that annihilate millions of human beings. But one man will rise up and fight a race against time to stop them. In The King’s Man: The First Mission we discover the origins of the first independent intelligence agency.

The Dropout

The miniseries tells elizabeth holmes story (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, an incredible fable about fame and ambition that ended terribly wrong. How is it possible that the youngest billionaire in the world lost everything in the blink of an eye?

how i met your father

In the near future, Sophie tells her son how she met his father: a story that catapults us to the present where Sophie and her group of friends are going to discover who they arewhat they expect from life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and unlimited options.

Net

The series features mei lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a strange but self-assured 13-year-old girl torn between being the obedient daughter her mother wants her to be and the chaos of adolescence. ming (voice of sandra oh), her protective and slightly demanding mother, is never separated from her, which is an undesirable situation for a teenager.

And if the changes in his life and body weren’t enough, every time he gets too excited, which he does pretty much all the time, he turns into a giant red panda. Directed by the Oscar winner Domee Shi (cPixar Bao orthofilm).

Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck Wild

The film continues with the hilarious adventures of the prehistoric mammals. Desperate to get some distance from their older sister Ellie, thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place to live alone, but quickly find themselves trapped in a massive underground cave. They are rescued by the one-eyed weasel, Buck Wild, an adventure lover and dinosaur hunter, and together they must confront the rebellious dinosaurs that inhabit the Lost World..

moon knight

Moon Knight from Marvel Studios tells the story of Steve Granta friendly gift shop clerk who suffering from memory loss and experiencing flashbacks from another life. Steven discovers that he has a dissociative identity disorder and that he shares a body with the mercenary. Marc Specter. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge, he must deal with the complex

Learn about their identities as you delve into a deadly mystery that dwells among the mighty gods of Egypt.

the kardashians

The Kardashian/Jenner family is bringing the next chapter in their exciting story to Disney+, a new and intimate tour of the lives of Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones, with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer.

Pistol

Based on ‘Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol’, the 2018 memoir of legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jonesthe series offers a compelling new perspective on one of rock’s greatest stories: from West London’s boarding houses to SEX, the famous rock and roll store. Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren at Kings Roadgoing through the international controversy that caused the launch of ‘Never Mind the Bollocks’one of the most influential albums of all time.

West Side Story

From the producer and director steven spielberg, from a screenplay by screenwriter and playwright Tony Kushner, comes West Side Story. The movie is a adaptation of the 1957 musical and tells the story of a forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharkstwo teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.