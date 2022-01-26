Alexandra Daddario has bid farewell to life without pants as she returns to the acting team

Alexandra Daddario has always had style, and red carpet appearances and events have been a big part of her schedule for her various TV and movie roles. she even memorably recreated a white lotus scene at one of these fashion events, but there was a time during the pandemic when things got pretty casual and sometimes even pantsless for celebs who were used to dropping names like “Louboutin” on the red carpet before that the world closed. below.

In a recent interview, Forbes asked Alexandra Daddario if she had “taken advantage” of her ability to be at home and in loungewear during the pandemic. those of you who follow the newly engaged movie star you should probably already know the answer to that. The Baywatch The star was seen in many bikinis during the early days of the pandemic and also had a viral post about how he planned to live life without pants while she could. These days, though, she seems like she’s slipping back into a more glamorous routine. She told the outlet:

Oh, I definitely took advantage of the uniform of sweatshirts and pajamas in recent years. So much so that I have a new appreciation for style and dressing well.

Alexandra Daddario is without a doubt a fan of clothes. At one point during the pandemic, a bunch of Reform looks were tried on for her. Youtube page. While she swears that she’s more of an “old t-shirt and jeans” type of girl, that’s the look I’ve personally seen the least, as even her comfortable looks are often inspired by swimsuits or fitness. At this point during the pandemic, she says she’s consciously trying to dress more to feel “better,” and that means more glamour.

Being where we are now in the pandemic; travelling, glam hair and makeup and just being around other people feels like a great gift. I’ll always be an old t-shirt and jeans girl, but there’s no better feeling than putting on a nice dress, a beautiful pair of heels, donning a red lip, and enjoying the company of the people you love (with a Gray Goose martini or two). ).

These days, Alexandra Daddario is skipping loungewear more and more often, though she can often still be found in comfortable yoga wear.

Still, it wasn’t that long ago that Daddario joked about jeans, asking, “Why do we wear those things in the first place?” In fact, no pants was the way to be during part of the pandemic, as celebrities like Halle Berry and Megan Fox also gave the look without pants. a whirlwind Tom Holland even did interviews without pants and the prank was only revealed later due to him sharing it on his own social media.

At this point, however, despite the continuation of COVID-19 due to omicron, events and more are slowly making their way back into celebrity lives. Subsequently, this means that there are more and more opportunities to play dress up. However, as the weather heats up in the coming months, those bikini looks can too.