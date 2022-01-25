“There are no guarantees in life”

louis yon did not guarantee the continuity of Gerardo Martinoit all depends on the results you get in the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf Qualifying.

However, the president of Femexfut trusts that the Mexican team will qualify directly for the World Cup Qatar 2022.

“In life there are no guarantees. You have to go out and win. I am very confident of the work he has done all this time. I think she is the right person. We are going to continue supporting him, ”she mentioned at a press conference.

The ‘Tata’ has a great responsibility, because the high command expects that the Tri get at least seven of the nine points that will be in dispute in the games against Jamaica, Costa Rica Y Panama.

“Let us remember that asking does not impoverish. I would like three wins. I think that if we can get seven or more points we would be very happy and on track for qualifying. We have six games left, of which four are at home and two are against direct rivals”, he asserted.

louis yon said trust in the work of Gerardo Martino and in which the 30 summoned players will give their best to get the ticket to the World Cup Qatar 2022.

“I have no doubt that we will qualify. I am convinced that we are going to finish at the top of the table”, he pointed out.

“What we are going to experience in the next six games will be a reflection of what has been worked on over all these years. I have no doubt that things will turn out very well. These three games have to be played to the death. That’s how we understand it. There is a good working group and a great atmosphere in the locker room, ”he concluded.

