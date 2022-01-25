The real reason why Cruz Azul could not close the signing of Cristian Pavón for Clausura 2022

From Argentina they revealed the amount of money that Cruz Azul intended to pay for Cristian Pavón; well below the claims of Boca Juniors.

Cristian Pavón became the most desired signing by Cruz Azul and its fans in this transfer market, however, it was not possible to close the transfer with Boca Juniors so that it could reinforce the campus in the Closing Tournament 2022, well beyond any other factor, the economic issue was the one that could not guide his hiring in La Noria.

This was announced by the Argentine journalist, Nahuel Ferreira, who explained the reason why the Argentine team was able to finalize the signing of Guillermo Fernández Y Machine he did not succeed with the Cordovan winger, despite the fact that both footballers lived in the same contractual situation in their respective clubs, since they both had six months to go.

It was the teaeconomic issue which would not have been able to lead the negotiations from the beginning, because while Boca Juniors agreed to pay an amount close to 2 million dollars to buy the entire token Pol Fernandez, the amount you intended to pay Cruz Azul by Cristian Pavón would have been very far from the claims of Xeneize.

How much did Cruz Azul intend to pay for Cristian Pavón?

According to said information, Boca Juniors asked for around 3 million dollars for the pass of the Argentine winger, however, the cement team would only have been willing to pay 500 thousand dollars, which he would have proposed to settle, even in two payments, so from Buenos Aires They rejected the offer and so far the ‘kichan’ remains in the ranks of the auriazul box and very far from La Noria.