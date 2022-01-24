Who are the children of Megan Fox? This is what the children he had with Brian Austin Green look like

Getty Images for Avon



Megan Fox surprised her fans when she gave herself a new chance at love with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

It seems that the relationship is going so well that both decided to get engaged three months after the actress divorced the father of her children, Brian Austin Green, in October 2021.

It should be noted that the former celebrity couple has explained that their marriage had been fragmented since the end of 2019 and, officially with the divorce, both agreed to share physical and legal custody of their three children: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5.

They are the 3 children that Megan Fox had with her ex Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s relationship began in 2004, when the actress was 18 and he was 30, that’s right, the age difference is 12 years! In addition, the actor was already the father of a boy named Kassius, the result of his relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil.

After two years of courtship, Fox and Green got engaged, but the wedding plans did not materialize because they separated in 2009. Months later they resumed their relationship and, now, they got married in an intimate wedding in Hawaii in 2010.

On September 27, 2012, Megan Fox’s first child was born, and Brian’s second, who was named Noah Shannon Green. Of all the children of the marriage, this one has been the most mentioned among the media for his inclination to wear dresses.

In fact, in 2017, when the boy was five years old, he was a trend on the Internet because the paparazzi photographed him wearing an Elsa costume (a character from the movie Frozen).

In interview with InStyle Megan commented that people on social networks were very cruel with the comments they made to her little son for wearing dresses or skirts. Even his classmates teased him.

However, since Noah likes to wear those clothes, she has always supported him and his Halloween costume in 2018 is a clear example, and Noah dressed as a zombie cheerleader.

Megan Fox’s second child was born on February 12, 2014 and is named Bodhi Ransom Green. While the third baby, Journey River Green, came into the world on August 4, 2016, after a brief separation between the actress and Brian, which ended in reconciliation.

Megan Fox raises her children away from male and female stereotypes

During an interview for the editorial Media Planet, the protagonist of Diabolic temptation expressed his desire not to create limits on the sexual identity of his children and thus avoid pigeonholing them into negative stereotypes.

That is why Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green allow their children to grow their hair below their shoulders (an action that is socially applauded by girls, but not by boys).

She also added that she opted for a non-binary upbringing to give her children a space in which they feel safe and confident in choosing what they like.

“If a boy loves princesses and a girl loves baseball, that’s not indicative of their sexuality. It’s not our job [como padres] turn them into the people we think they should be. Our job is to receive, with grace, the lessons they bring us. Children are mirrors that reflect our shadows, our shame and our insecurities, so our job is to love and raise the child as he is so that he can thrive as an adult.”

What do you think of the non-binary parenting that Megan Fox implements in her children? Tell us in the comments.

