The ‘resurrection’ of Juliette Lewis with ‘Yellowjackets’

victory – Martin Scorsese, Oliver Stone and Woody Allen helped make American actress and singer Juliette Lewis a media star in the 1990s and one of the red carpet regulars at the Oscars and Globes Gold. Her dependencies and her passion for rock’n’roll obscured her career as an actress in this millennium, although the successful series yellowjackets broadcast by Movistar + now contributes to bringing it out of popular oblivion.

Lewis had tried nearly a decade ago with another equally mysterious series titled Wayward Pines, along with Matt Dillon, but fortune did not smile on him. He does succeed now thanks to his character, addicted to drugs and alcohol, in yellowjackets, a Showtime series sponsored by producers Ashey Lyle and Bart Nickerson, famous for creating narcs Y Narcos: Mexico. There are a dozen episodes directed by Karyn Kusama, Jamie Travies and Eva Sørhaug, which after a weekly premiere are now available on Movistar + on demand starting this week.

yellowjackets, which will have a second season after leaving its plot completely open after chapter 10, Sic transit glori mundi, is a mysterious series, as well as a hybrid that combines youth and adolescent drama with psychological terror and that refers to Lord of the Flies, Lost And till They live. In addition to Juliette Lewis, in the role of a hooked adult who embroiders him with an impoverished image, the series stars in their main roles Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Tawny Cypress (Indelible) and Christina Ricci, another star from the end of the 20th century who had fallen behind in the current one and who achieved success with the adams family and cult movies like Monster.

And what is the plot of yellowjackets, which also includes in its cast Sophie Nélisse, Ella Purnell, Sophie Thatcher and Steven Krueger? The series narrates the unfortunate incident suffered by a youth women’s soccer team when the plane in which they are traveling suffers an accident in a forest, in the middle of nowhere. The group survived there for two years but, a quarter of a century later, the four protagonists live their lives traumatized by the memory of what happened, which is a secret from their environment and family. The series jumps from the forest to the present moment and as the chapters go by, some of the secrets, dramas, deaths and love affairs that they lived/suffered are revealed. Even how they killed hunger in the forest…

By the way, the soundtrack of Yellowjackets is a gale of songs that takes us back to the 90s with pop, rock, hip hop, electronic and alternative rock hits signed by Alanis Morisette, Salt – N – Pepa, Hole, Throwin Muses, Kim Wilde, Lush, Ace of Base , The Offspring, The Cramberries, Ultravox, The Prodigy. The Smashing Pumpkins or the silky Enya.

Juliette Lewis is one of the four main protagonists of the series, which has risen for acting after years of darkness. A race actress since childhood, she grew up on the sets where her father, Geoffrey Lewis, an actor married to graphic designer Glenis Batley, worked. Divorced when she was just two years old, she was always a free soul and dropped out of school as a teenager.

Curiously, in his first and fleeting role, in the Clint Eastwood film Bronco Billy, in which his father worked, did not appear in the credits. Yes he had a role in the series Those wonderful years, as a teenager, although his film debut is often considered my girlfriend is an alien, in 1988, together with Kim Basinger. In 1990 he shared California with Brad Pitt, who became her partner for several years, and star status came with her appearance at the age of 17 in the cape of fear (1991), by Scorsese. There he left for history the seduction sequence he shared with Robert de Niro.

Natural Born Killers (1994), by Oliver Stone, in the role of a psychopath, and husbands and wives (1992), by Allen, established a career that led her to be nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe. Her rebellion against the industry and her chemical addictions made her go through a time of ostracism until, already in the 21st century , put his passion for music into practice with the creation of Juliette & The Licks, a group that he led on vocals and was completed by guitarist Todd Morse, bassist Jason Womack and drummer Ed Davis.

Lewis, who showed her kindness and closeness to journalists after already a distant performance at the Azkena Rock festival in Vitoria – Gasteiz, has continued in the last decade to alternate between music and her facet as an actress. Disbanded The Licks, he has released two solo albums under his name, the most recent Future deep, edited in 2016, with rock themes –and some blues– of punk philosophy. And among her most well-known recent works as an actress, her participation in Starsky & Hutch, and above all, August, where he shared the set with Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts.