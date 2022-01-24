The Batman: Robert Pattinson wore George Clooney’s suit during his audition

The Batman is getting closer to its premiere and the interview with the press is revealing some very interesting details about the production. During a recent interaction with the Japanese news outlet Eiga, Robert Pattinson mentions that during the test he did for the film he used the suit of George Clooney seen in Batman & Robin – 11%, the now infamous Dark Knight tape. How did the 34-year-old actor feel wearing that old superhero uniform? Read on to find out the truth.

In mid-May 2019, Pattinson was confirmed as the new Batman of the big screen. The decision came amid much controversy over Warner Bros. not having finished Ben Affleck’s story as Bruce Wayne in the DC Extended Universe (and not). But although the agitations were pronounced at that time, the premiere of the first trailer at the 2020 DC FanDome was enough for the criticism to subside and Robert to get the benefit of the doubt. Now the public has no doubt that his Batman will be exceptional.

Now, Rob talks a little about his experience using the suit of George Clooney in batman and robin, clothing that received some negative criticism, such as highlighting the hero’s nipples in the armor. For its part, Pattinson reveals that wearing it was incredibly uncomfortable due to being barely able to move. Here are your statements.

I believe that [la prueba de pantalla] it was with George Clooney’s, I used the original. It looks great, but it feels like a nightmare. I can’t move. I was sweating all the time and I was afraid that I couldn’t do anything with this (laughs). My suit is not only cool, but also incredibly well designed. Even if I play a fight scene with a lot of movement, I can still move.

From what many actors have commented in the past, using the Batman suit is never an easy task, because there is always some detail that prevents movement, stimulates sweating, does not allow you to go to the bathroom, among many other things. However, it seems that the one planned by Robert in batman it has gotten rid of several drawbacks and allow you to do more than the previous ones. Perhaps in a few years, when the movie fever has passed, the interpreter will reveal the negative points of this new suit.

batman aspires to be one of the highest grossing releases of 2022 and it seems that it will be so. The film suffered a couple of major delays due to the coronavirus pandemic but will soon have a chance to prove itself in theaters. Warner Bros. and Matt Reeves need to do a very good job with this installment if they are going to develop a full trilogy in the future. We’ll see how things turn out when the product hits theaters on March 4. Here is the official synopsis of the film:

Two years of roaming the streets as Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has brought Bruce Wayne into the shadows of Gotham. With only a handful of allies, Alfred Pennyworth, James Gordon, among the city’s corrupt network of officials, the reclusive vigilante has established himself as the embodiment of revenge among his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic events, a trail of clues sends the world’s greatest detective on an investigation through the criminal underworld.

