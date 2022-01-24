Official preview of Hisui’s first Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Once again, an interesting compilation related to one of the most outstanding games on the mobile market has arrived. We are talking in this case about Pokémon GO and the arrival of Hisui’s first Pokémon.

Preview of Hisui’s first Pokémon in Pokémon GO

In the text that we leave you below, we can take a look at the first official trailer of the first Pokémon of the Pokémon Legends region: Arceus in Pokémon GO. Remember that a few days ago the dataminers of the game already confirmed it, with references to Voltorb of Hisui in the game.

This is the first Pokémon from Hisui that will come to Pokémon GO to celebrate the premiere of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, scheduled for this January 28. For now there is no date of its debut.

We leave you with the message:

⚠️ Legacy Season Update Trainers, Spark has reported that he has a bad feeling and is a little concerned. What will it be about? 😮 – Pokémon GO Spain (@PokemonGOespana) January 23, 2022

The latest in the app

We remind you of the latest news:

You can now battle online with other Pokémon GO Trainers. Try GO Battle League today! Join Trainers from around the globe who are discovering Pokémon as they explore the world around them. Pokémon GO is the global gaming sensation that has been downloaded over a billion times and has been recognized as “Best Mobile Game” at the Game Developers Choice Awards and “Best App of the Year” at TechCrunch. DISCOVER THE WORLD OF POKÉMON: Explore and discover Pokémon wherever you are! CATCH more Pokémon to fill the Pokédex! TRAVEL alongside your partner Pokémon to make your Pokémon stronger and win prizes! COMPETE in epic Gym battles and… TEAM UP with other Trainers to catch powerful Pokémon during raids! Time to hit the road: real-world adventures await! Let’s go!

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link. You can also leave your friend code in the comments!

Fountain. Via.