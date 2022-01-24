How to know who is connected to my WiFi? Steps to avoid it

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 23.01.2022 15:11:19





Have good internet speed is something vital for many people, because with the work at home, the virtual classes, the streaming services and others, it is necessary that it be in optimal conditions. If you think yours is slower than normal, it may be that someone is stealing your wifi signal.

exist different ways to know if there are foreign devices To yours connected to your WiFi signal, although they are little known, since most people believe that having a personal modem at home nobody can connect and they blame the company that provides the service.

However, the reality is often that the security provided by the company is poor and people close to our device managed to outwit it. For this reason, we tell you a way to detect the devices that are stealing your signal.

How to know if someone steals my WiFi?

In a computer:

Download the free app called NirSoft Wireless Network Watcher. go to its official website. Click on the link Download Wireless Network Watcher. Unzip the file you downloaded. open the file WNetWatcher.exe The application will analyze your local network and will show the devices that are connected. You can double click on one and add a name to identify them later. Remember that the app will show all devices, so they could also be displayed televisions, printers, etc. If you’re not sure which devices are yours, you can turn them off and see if they disappear in the app.

On the cell phone:

On Android and iOS lower the finger app. Open the app. will be scanned the network that is connected to your mobile. will show names IP adress, manufacturers and MAC codes of the devices connected to your network.

How to avoid WiFi theft?

The formula is very simple: change your network name and password.

Normally people usually leave the name and password that they provided by the company that provides the service, however, this is a mistake, since companies often use algorithms created with mathematical formulas that can leak on the internet.

So if you don’t change your network name, you will give away the operator you use and it might be easier than outsiders find your password in a leak.