Fortnite Chapter 3: Is Klombos invincible? Here we have the answer | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Klombos has begun to trample the island of Fortnite, proving to be an enemy and an ally at the same time. Players can use the dinosaur to travel by riding them or attack it so it rams players in the area. The big question is whether Klombos is invincible, because no one has been able to kill him.

Players will notice that they are dealing damage when attacking a klombos, but it seems that the monster has a large pool of health. Also, each attack does 1 damage, regardless of the weapon. Several videos have surfaced of players attempting to destroy klombos unsuccessfully, even 100 players unloaded their entire arsenal on the beast with the same result.

Known for its deadly nature, the Storm is another force that cannot take down the mighty Klombo. Players attacked him in the storm, watched him closely as he healed, and were unsuccessful.

It seems that Klombo is unstoppable. It is said to have 2000 health, but that could just be a placeholder in the monster’s coding. It really seems that Klombo is invincible in Fortnite Chapter 3.

However, there could come a time when Klombos needs to be defeated. Don’t be surprised if Epic Games changes your health at some point to account for an in-game challenge.

FORTNITE | Bugs fixed in patch 19.10

Fixed a bug that caused Spider-Man’s web shooters to be interrupted when players were swinging onto Spider-Man’s trampolines.

Fixed an issue where players would get the error “Network connection lost” when trying to join a match as a spectator. With this bug fixed, the option to join the game as a spectator has been re-enabled.

Fixed a bug where healing when resting in a tent was disabled. Healing when resting in a tent has been re-enabled.

Fixed an issue where campfires would sometimes not heal players.

Fixed a bug that caused DLSS to be disabled for DirectX 11. DLSS has been re-enabled for DirectX 11.

Fixed an issue where Daily Quests would not appear in the Quests tab after players returned from a secondary mode.

