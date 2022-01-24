10 Basics: Time Travel

If you are a lover of films whose axis is time travel, such as Back to the Future, take a look at these films: Twelve Monkeys, Edge of Tomorrow, Question of Time, among others.

Time travel has been a part of world cinematography for decades, journeys that we have seen depicted in movies classics like the Back to the Future trilogy. These are another 10 movies you can binge watch.

These are the 10 films about time travel that you must see

1 THE MAGNIFICENT ADVENTURE OF BILL AND TED

Director: Stephen Hereck.

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, George Carlin.

History: Bill and Ted, a pair of inseparable friends, must pass their history exam at any cost. Rufus, a strange traveler, appears to offer them an adventure in time meeting various historical figures.

Fact: In the original script, the time machine was a Chevy truck. The producers thought it was too much like Back to the Future (1985), so they changed it to a phone booth (apparently not caring that Doctor Who (1963) uses a police phone booth as a time machine).

Click it: Apple TV+

2 LOOPER: KILLER FROM THE FUTURE

Director: Ryan Johnson.

Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis, Emily Blunt.

Story: The Loopers are a group of hit men tasked with getting rid of criminals sent from the future. Everything gets complicated for Joe, when he realizes that he must kill himself.

Fact: Released in 2012, the script for this film appeared on the 2010 Blacklist; a list of the year’s “most loved” unmade scripts.

Click it: Amazon Prime Video

3 12 MONKEYS

Director: Terry Gilliam.

Starring: Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe, Brad Pitt.

Story: In a future where humanity hangs in the balance due to a deadly virus, a man volunteers to travel back in time and take a sample of the virus in order to generate an antidote; having to find the “Army of the 12 Monkeys”, a group linked to the deadly disease.

Fact: Although never directly addressed in the film, the script and some promotional material reveal that the future scenes take place in the year 2035.

Click it: Apple TV +

4 ON THE EDGE OF TOMORROW

Director: Doug Liman.

Starring: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton.

History: The planet has been invaded by an alien race and during the battle Commander William Cage enters a time loop, which he must take advantage of to generate a strategy and defeat the invaders.

Fact: Guillermo del Toro worked on the initial design of the aliens, including making sketches of what they should look like and advising on what they should sound like. The design changed several times during post-production and the invaders in the film bear little resemblance to del Toro’s design.

Click it: Amazon Prime Video

5 A MATTER OF TIME

Director: Richard Curtis.

Starring: Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, Bill Nighy.

History: Tim belongs to a family in which men have the ability to go back in time. He will take advantage of his gift to conquer Mary, the girl of his dreams.

Fact: In South Korea, over 3 million people saw the movie, making it a surprise hit there.

Click on it: Netflix

6 PREDESTINATION

Director: The Spierig Brothers.

Starring: Ethan Hawke, Sarah Snook, Noah Taylor.

History: A man who is part of an agency capable of time travel must carry out the complex search for a terrorist who has been responsible for planting bombs in different periods of time.

Fact: The film is based on the short story by Robert A. Heinlein “All You Zombies”.

Click it: Apple TV+

7 MIDNIGHT IN PARIS

Director: Woody Allen.

Starring: Owen Wilson, Marion Cotillard, Rachel McAdams.

Story: Every day at midnight in the neighborhoods of Paris, an American writer travels back to the long-awaited 1920s, the pinnacle of art, where he unexpectedly finds his artistic idols.

Fact: When Woody Allen had enough budget to shoot the movie in 2010, he contacted his favorite cast, but many were working on different projects and couldn’t commit. When Owen Wilson’s name came up for the title role, Allen rewrote the character to fit.

Click it: HBO MAX

8 THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT

Director: Eric Bress and J. Mackye Gruber.

Starring: Ashton Kutcher, Amy Smart, Kevin Schmidt.

Story: Evan, a traumatized young man with a sad past, discovers his ability to go back in time to when he was a child, and thus be able to modify his present, but he doesn’t take into account that his actions also alter the lives of the loved ones around him. surround.

Fact: It was one of the most read non-produced scripts in the industry. It wasn’t until Ashton Kutcher signed on as executive producer for the film that it was greenlit.

Click on it: Netflix

9 ESCAPE TO THE FUTURE

Director: Nicholas Meyer.

Starring: Malcolm McDowell, David Warner, Mary Steenburgen.

Story: Jack the Ripper flees into the future through a time machine from HG Wells’ laboratory, now it’s up to the scientist to hunt him down and stop him from committing any more crimes.

Fact: McDowell was drawn to the script because he was looking for something other than the sex and violence of Caligula (1979), in which he played the title character.

Click it: Apple TV+

10 X MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST

Director: Bryan Singer

Starring: Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence.

Story: In an apocalyptic future, where mutants are hunted down and killed mercilessly, the last X-Men standing come up with a plan to transport Wolverine back in time so they can prevent the doomed future.

Fact: This was the first X-Men movie to be nominated for an Oscar. It was in the category of Best Visual Effects.

Click it: Disney +

HONORIFIC MENTION

TERMINATION

Director: James Cameron.

Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Michael Biehn.

History: In a fatal future in which humanity is annihilated by the artificial intelligence Skynet, it decides to send an exterminator to the past with the intention of assassinating Sarah Connor, mother of John Connor, leader of the human resistance in the future.

Fact: The puppet with the face of Arnold Schwarzenegger took six months to create.

Click: Star+

