SAT: These are the 4 reasons to CANCEL an electronic invoice or CFDI in 2022

Since the end of last year, the Tax Administration System (SAT) announced some changes and has also become more demanding in all its procedures, including invoices, so that all taxpayers who must go through this process must be attentive to this information and avoid inconveniences, since these are the four reasons for cancel a Electronic bill or CFDI in 2022.

Taxpayers who make use of the electronic billing have seen benefits in the aspects of security, cost reduction, optimization of internal controls, promotion of better technological processes and change of practices, reducing or eliminating the issuance of printed receipts, however, in this 2022 It should be clearer at the time of cancel a CFDI.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker