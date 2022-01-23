SAT: These are the 4 reasons to CANCEL an electronic invoice or CFDI in 2022

Since the end of last year, the Tax Administration System (SAT) announced some changes and has also become more demanding in all its procedures, including invoices, so that all taxpayers who must go through this process must be attentive to this information and avoid inconveniences, since these are the four reasons for cancel a Electronic bill or CFDI in 2022.

Taxpayers who make use of the electronic billing have seen benefits in the aspects of security, cost reduction, optimization of internal controls, promotion of better technological processes and change of practices, reducing or eliminating the issuance of printed receipts, however, in this 2022 It should be clearer at the time of cancel a CFDI.

What are the four reasons to cancel an electronic invoice or CFDI in 2022?

For this year, the SAT has asked taxpayers to notify the reason why an invoice will be cancelled. In addition, they must document the respective cancellations and can only be made in the year in which they are issued. So these are the four reasons for cancel a Electronic bill or CFDI:

Receipts with errors in relation, that is, when the invoice that has been generated has an error in the product key, unit value, discount or any data for which it can be reissued.

Issued with unrelated errors, which is the situation where the issued invoice has an error in the product key, unit value, discount or any other data and it is not required to relate to another generated invoice.

When the operation was not carried out; this applies if the invoice did not materialize.

The last reason is with the nominative operation related to the global invoice, which is applied when a sale is influenced in the global invoice of operations with the general public, the client requests his nominative invoice, which leads to canceling the global invoice and reissue it.

It is important to note that the cancellation of a Electronic bill it does not change, depending on the version in which said invoice was issued. If you need to cancel an invoice, this process can be done through the portal of the SAT or through the services of a certification provider.