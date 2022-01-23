Rayados presents a special jersey for the Club World Cup

Midtime Editorial

Monterey, Nuevo Leon / 22.01.2022 21:07:48





scratched took advantage of the farewell to his fans prior to the Club World Cup to present the special jersey they will wear in the tournament they organize FIFA, an event held moments before the opening whistle of Day 3 of the Closure 2022 of the MX League.

The Gang presented the shirt in the tifo that was displayed in the north stand prior to the duel against Blue Cross in the Steel Giant, where players dressing it with buildings of Abu Dhabi in the background.

The jersey is with the base in white and the traditional blue lines, as well as a collar in the same tone and only one sponsor in front, as required by regulation FIFA for the Club World Cup.

This sweater will have a special edition long-sleeved, foliated, which will go on sale on February 1, as well as a ‘replica’, at a lower cost, as happened in the 2019 competition in which they reached the semifinals and achieved the third place.

The squad will momentarily end its participation in Liga MX this January 22 and will work a week at the El Barrial facilities before traveling on the 30th to the Arab Emirates the tournament.

scratched debuts on February 5 against Al Ahly Egyptian for the Quarterfinals, where he hopes to have a complete squad, including the 10 elements summoned to fifa date in this end of the month.