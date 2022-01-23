Perro Bermúdez and Paco Villa apologize for criticizing America

the hobby

Two sports analysts put themselves in the eye of the hurricane after throw strong criticism at America and Santiago Baños -sports president of the club- during a live program, hours later spoke out and apologized on social media.

They are Enrique Bermúdez and Paco Villa, who took advantage of the space during a live debate on TUDN to express your opinion on the present of the Coapa group, whom they consider is still lacking reinforcements.

Given this, both characters shared an identical message on their respective Twitter accounts. apologizing for their criticism and they indicated that they will extend an invitation to Santiago Baños to attend the program in question.

“I offer a sincere apology to Club América, its board of directors and especially Santiago Baños, for the personal opinions expressed yesterday. Before giving our opinion on the show, we did not ask the Club or give them the opportunity to give their position,” reads the message shared on social networks.

I offer a sincere apology to Club America, its board and especially Santiago Baños, for the personal opinions expressed yesterday. Before giving our opinion on the show, we did not ask the Club or give them the opportunity to give their position… (1/3) – Enrique Bermudez (@enriquebermudez) January 23, 2022

“With regard to the needs of players and the negotiations that the board may be carrying out during the hiring window. Once the transfer window is over, we will invite Santiago Baños to TUDN to talk about the transfers that America has made. There we will ask him all our concerns, and those of the Club’s fans”, they added.

WHAT WERE THE CRITICISM OF BERMÚDEZ AND VILLA?

During an analysis table in TUDN, began to talk about the present of the America that will face Atlas on matchday 3 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX and the dialogue centered around the Eagles needing a right winger.

“Isn’t there a far right on the entire planet? Or they don’t have lana or the directive does not work. Since Renato, America hasn’t had a player in that position with the same characteristics,” he said. Enrique Bermudez.

While Paco Villa limited himself to emphatically stating that “noor does Bathrooms work”.

