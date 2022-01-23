NFL. Bengals shock Titans and advance to Conference Final

AFP

Nashville, Tennessee / 22.01.2022 20:13:34





With a final 52-yard field goal, the Cincinnati Bengals They gave the bell this Saturday to the iimpose 19-16 of visitors to Tennessee Titans at the start of the NFL divisional round

The young quarterback Joe Burrow, number one in the 2020 Draft, survived the Titans’ powerful defense and led the Bengals to their first championship game since the 1988 season.

The Titans equaled the record playoff sacks with nine, but their lackluster attack condemned them to a bitter removal when they were the big favorites as top seeds of the American Conference.

Cincinnati, seeded fourth and without a Super Bowl title to his credit, will play his second championship game against the winner of Sunday’s duel between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

dramatic ending

With the field advantage and one more week of rest in the legs, the titans they jumped into nissan-stadium with the idea of ​​intimidating the Bengals from defense. Burrow was harassed and downing Tennessee throughout the game suffering as many as nine sacks, a number not seen in the postseason since 1993.

but in attack Tannehill I couldn’t find ways and Henry resented the inactivity, which led to the Bengals will advance 6-0 with two field goals from the rookie kicker Evan McPherson.

The Titans didn’t wake up on offense until midway through the second quarter, when Henry to score the first touchdown three yards. McPherson advanced again Bengals 9-6 with another field goal less than two minutes from halftime.

The Titans found themselves on the ropes at the restart with the Joe Mixon’s touchdown which led Cincinnati 16-6. The locals shook off the pressure and with a Randy Bullock field goal and a AJ Brown touchdown, after a 33-yard pass from Tannehill, put the tied at 16 who anticipated a dramatic fourth quarter.

The defenses prevailed and the game did not begin to be resolved until logan wilson achieved a spectacular interception to Tannehill 20 seconds from the end. In the last series, Burrow gave a deep pass to Ja’Marr Chase that allowed the Bengals to get within 52 yards, from where the rookie McPherson scored the final field goal.

Cincinnati has emerged unscathed from its two championship games, in the campaigns of 1981 Y 1988, but on both occasions he was later beaten by the San Francisco 49ers at Super bowl.