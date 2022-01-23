Monterey vs. Cruz Azul: summary of today’s match for Liga MX | SPORT-TOTAL

Coach Javier Aguirre’s Rayados de Monterrey converted a couple of goals in stoppage time this Saturday to tie 2-2 with Cruz Azul, who still jumped to first place in the Clausura tournament of Mexican soccer.

The Argentinian Rogelio Funes Mori and the Mexican César Montes scored for the Rayados, while Uriel Antuna and the Ecuadorian Bryan Angulo did it for the sky-blue team of Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso.

Cruz Azul took advantage in minute 31, when Carlos Rodríguez served Antuna, who shook off defender Héctor Moreno and outwitted the goalkeeper to make it 0-1, an advantage extended with a penalty well earned by Angulo, in minute 54. moments after the Rayados suffered the expulsion of Colombian defender Stefan Medina.

The Blues maintained dominance, but in minute 88 they suffered the expulsion due to a double yellow card from Santiago Giménez, after which the team ceased to function.

Funes Mori scored with his left foot from a pass from Erick Aguirre, in minute 91 and Montes did it with a header on an assist from Maxi Meza, in minute 97 to rescue the equalizer

Cruz Azul reached seven points with two wins and a draw, the same balance as the champion Atlas, which it beats on goal difference. Monterrey appears seventh, with five points.

At the Azteca stadium, Atlas surprised America’s Argentine strategist Santiago Solari, who watched the game from the outside because he was suspended, and beat it 0-2 with goals from Diego Barbosa and Oziel Herrera.

América created opportunities but ran into Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, who made good saves.

Barbosa converted an elegant goal in the area in the 70th minute and Herrera made it 0-2, seconds after entering the field, by shooting from the right on the edge of the area.

The day began last Thursday, when Brazilian Anderson Leite converted a penalty and gave Juárez FC a 0-1 victory over San Luis and continued this Friday with Toluca’s 1-2 victory over Mazatlán, with scores from Argentine Pedro Alexis Canelo and Uruguayan Leonardo Fernández.

This Saturday León beat Pachuca with goals from Colombian Andrés Mosquera and Chilean Víctor Dávila and Guadalajara tied 1-1 with Querétaro.

Two of the eight undefeated teams in the Mexican league, as they are Blue Cross Y Monterey, the faces will be seen in collation that promises to be exciting from start to finish. Follow minute by minute, statistics, incidents, goals, interviews and results of the match that will be played at the BBVA Stadium.

Cruz Azul is, along with Pachuca and Pumas, one of the three teams that have started the tournament with two consecutive victories, and now they will go to the Monterrey stadium to try to continue on that path.

In the 'Máquina', Carlos Rodríguez, better known as 'Charly', will once again be the starter. The midfielder, a signing that comes precisely from Monterrey, has had a spectacular start and has already registered two goals.

In the ‘Máquina’, Carlos Rodríguez, better known as ‘Charly’, will once again be the starter. The midfielder, a signing that comes precisely from Monterrey, has had a spectacular start and has already registered two goals.

“When I got here, I said that I want to transcend with the team, not to be one more that happened here, but to score goals, win championships, I want to contribute to the group, I was able to score in these two games, it is the desire to continue growing, keep improving as a footballer.” Rodríguez pointed out in the previous one, at a press conference.

On the other hand, the Mexican also referred to the duel against his former team. “Obviously there will be feelings, but that will not move me if I can score or make a key pass, I want to give everything for Cruz Azul”, he sentenced.

The ‘Rayados’ of Monterrey, for their part, disappointed by drawing goalless on the first day with Querétaro and on the second date they overwhelmed Necaxa 4-0 and, in addition, extended a long positive streak that they bring from the previous tournament.

“We’ve gone eight games without losing, we’re prolonging the team’s good moment”, pointed out Javier Aguirre, technical director of Monterrey, who has not lost in the Mexican league since last October 23.

Monterey vs. Cruz Azul: probable alignments

Monterey: Andrada, Medina, Montes, Moreno, Vegas, Ortiz, Romo, González, Vergara, Meza and Funes Mori. DT: Javier Aguirre.

Blue Cross: Corona, Escobar, Aguilar, Domínguez, Aldrete, Lira, Bacam Rodríguez, Antuna, Rivero and Giménez. DT: Juan Reynoso.