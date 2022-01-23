In Spain they assure that Diego Lainez will go to Rayo Vallecano

the future of

Diego Lainez

is out of Betis. In Spain they already take the Mexican’s departure for granted and have even indicated what his new team will be, which also plays in LaLiga.

Lainez has been linked to teams like Turin in Italy, Sporting Lisbon in Portugal and it was even revealed that before reaching the Betis, was sought by Celta Vigo. However, the Mexican would go to a Madrid team.

It may interest you: Andrés Guardado unleashes the controversy in Spain and defends himself



Raúl Jiménez and Diego Lainez, a photo for posterity

Diego Lainez’s new team

According to information from Cadena SER, it is the Vallecano Ray. The set where he also plays Radamel Falcao, would be interested in taking the Mexican, remembering that the Betis intends to sell it but only on loan.

The same source points out that Lainez agree to go out Lightning and for this reason, it is mentioned that the announcement would be made official in the coming days. His arrival in Vallecas would mean the beginning of a totally new era, where he would seek his revenge.

It is not the first time that the Valecano Ray look for Diego Lainez. In 2020 there was talk of the team’s interest in signing the Mexican, but it did not happen. On that occasion it was a special request from Paco Jémez, who had known him since his time at the BBVA MX League.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – DECEMBER 09: Diego Lainez of Betis shoots at goal during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Celtic FC and Real Betis at Celtic Park on December 09, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Diego Lainez’s numbers

It has been a difficult season for the Mexican. He started it away from the field due to an injury he suffered in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where he got the bronze medal and that ended up weighing him down to have minutes.

In total there have been 9 games that Diego Lainez he has been able to play in the season, in which he has been able to convert two goals. They both went in the Copa del Rey. On his way through the Betis accumulates 68 games with four goals and six assists.

It may interest you: Betis tells Diego Lainez his future

