Health of Latinos at risk due to lack of physical activity

They warn of another evil that affects the risk of death among Latinos in the United States: physical inactivity

At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic seems to show no signs of leaving the world map, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a report in which they mentioned with concern a behavior that is affecting Hispanics the most. and that increases the risk of death.

Through its official page, the CDC revealed the data of its most recent report on the high levels of inactivity that are occurring among people in the United States, where they showed the worrying conclusion that in general 25% of American adults are not active enough to protect their health, a figure that in the case of Latino adults exceeds 32%.

In its report, the federal health body mentioned with alarm that more than 1 in 5 adults is inactive in all but four states, that is, they do not do any type of extra physical activity beyond work, such as running. , walk or exercise.





Why do physical activity? Practicing physical activity generates many benefits to our health.

“Getting enough physical activity could prevent 1 in 10 premature deaths,” said Ruth Petersen, director of the CDC’s Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity, who stressed in a statement that physical activity should be part of daily life. , in order to avoid illness and even death. “Too many people are missing out on the health benefits of physical activity, such as improving sleep, lowering blood pressure and anxiety, reducing the risk of heart disease, various types of cancer, and dementia (including Alzheimer’s disease)” added the official.





In the United States, one in three Latinos suffers from diabetes. According to reports from the Alliance for Hispanic Health, the incidence of diabetes among Latino Americans is double that of other ethnic groups, in fact one in three of them have or will have diabetes at some point in their lives.

In its report, the CDC reiterated that physical inactivity by race and ethnicity affects Latinos first (32.1%), followed by blacks (30.0%), American Indians/Alaska Natives (29, 1%), White (23.0%), and Asian (20.1%).

Another data revealed by the CDC that shows the lack of physical activity in Latinos, pointed out that the state with the least physical inactivity at the level was Colorado, with 17.7%, while the territory of Puerto Rico is the most worrying, with 49.4%.

“In seven states and one territory (Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Puerto Rico), 30% or more of adults were physically inactive. By region, the South had the highest prevalence of physical inactivity (27.5%), followed by the Midwest (25.2%), the Northeast (24.7%), and the West (21.0%),” they added. the CDC.





Latinos, most affected by covid-19 in the US. Why? Dr. Eliseo Pérez-Stable, director of the National Institute for Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIH), discusses why Latinos in the US are the minority that more has been affected by covid-19.

Other findings shared by the report indicate that 27 states had “a prevalence of physical inactivity of 30% or more among non-Hispanic American Indian/Alaska Native adults and 23 states and the District of Columbia had a prevalence of physical inactivity of 30% or more among non-Hispanic black adults.”

“Physical activity can benefit everyone. Lack of access to safe and convenient places to engage in physical activity may contribute to the observed racial and ethnic disparities,” added the CDC, which warned that it is urgent to continue working in communities to improve levels of physical activity.

“CDC is working with communities and partners across the country as part of the Active People, Healthy NationSM initiative to make it easier, safer, and more convenient for people to stay active where they live, learn, work, and play,” they said. CDC. “The overall goal of the initiative is to help 27 million Americans become more physically active by 2027 in order to improve overall health and quality of life and reduce health care costs.”