Carlos Salcedo will no longer be considered by Miguel Herrera; gives it up for lost

Although there is still nothing concrete regarding Carlos Salcedo and its possible transfer to Toronto F.C., Michael Herrera, technical director of the tigers, ruled out the Mexican central defender from the squad, as he is only considering those players who are focused on the team.

“Yes, it is a situation that now that I am not traveling, if there is a negotiation or circumstances for the Charles, the directive is the one that will inform; I want everyone to be with their heads in the team, that’s why we decided on these names (from their lineup), “said the Mexican strategist.

The Louse Herrera He also talked about the new addition of Igor Lichnovsky, who arrives to shore up the defensive zone, specifically the central one.

“Well, a center-back left, another center-back arrived, he is a good mexican center back, but a good foreign center-back arrives, he has already faced the MX League, we won with the arrival of Igor”, he added.

The technical director of the tigers he is focused on this new reinforcement being able to attach to the team as quickly as possible.

“Igor’s thing, well, we’ll see how it comes, how he gets used to work and as a center-back it’s how he develops the most, looking for that line to be more solid,” he said.

Next Sunday the auriazul team will visit the University Olympic State to face the Cougars in the match corresponding to Matchday 3 of the MX League, but nevertheless, Michael Herrera, has been questioned about the alignment that will be used for the start of the commitment; returning to the line of five, assuring that he will seek to propose the meeting.

“I’m going with Luis, Reyes, Guido, Jesús, Aquino, Rafa, Córdova, Nico, Gignac, Florian and Nahuel,” he said.

On the other hand, he also highlighted that Sebastian Cordova He will continue to receive an opportunity, since it would be too early to qualify him for his performances shown so far.

“If I am going to rate a player for two games when his teammates are just getting to know him, I would be a very sparing coach, not knowing that a player has to adapt to his teammates with a different idea of ​​play from his teammates, which know how they move, that obviously is going to gradually work better,” he said.

