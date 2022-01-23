Atlético staged an epic comeback over Valencia

Defeated in the 90th minute, in seven minutes of added time the Atletico Madrid He was resurrected with two goals, from Angel Strap Y Beautiful Mario, with whom he won this Saturday 3-2 against a Valencia who had made the local mistakes profitable to perfection, but left empty-handed due to his conformism.

Pulling from epic, from shield -this Saturday he wore the traditional one due to the 75th anniversary of its current name-, from Ángel Correa’s spiciness and the impulse of his fans, the Athletic came out of the hole into which he had fallen by his own mistakes, taken advantage of by two ax blows from yunus musah Y Hugo Hard in the first half.

More ambitious in the second, against an entrenched rival and willing to let time pass until the end, the Brazilian Matheus Cunha, first and strap Y Handsome, later, they took the rojiblanco team out of a funeral night to give their fans a dose of comforting epic at the current moment of the club.

With very little, Valencia He threw two shovelfuls of earth on the red and white squad. The ‘ches’ were about to break their ten-year streak without winning at home rojiblanca, since February 2011 at the now disappeared Vicente Calderón. They had already anticipated those of Jose Bordalás the rojiblanco decline in November, when they overcame two goals against Atlético in Mestalla (3-3). They recovered Carlos Soler in the Metropolitan and they did not have the Danish Daniel Wass, suitable after passing the covid-19, but in a tug of war with his club precisely because of an offer from Atlético de Madrid.

The ‘che’ team hadn’t done anything in 25 minutes, and with the 0-1 they froze an icy Metropolitano even more, despite the fact that the southern bottom demanded arrests -using another word- of their players.

As much as Simeone ordered his men to advance lines, insisted the Athletic in being as harmless in a rival field as dangerous in his. Another divided ball in the ball from the large area that won Guedes and protected Soler ended up in a pass from Lato to a Hugo Hard undetectable between local exchanges. The man from Madrid made his niche in the small area and sentenced Oblak alone: ​​0-2.

after the break, Simeone entrusted himself to the spicy strap to find something different. Carrasco opened to the right and Joao to the left, and the Belgian tried it from afar. He added Cunha and to rebalance he introduced Philip and removed to joao felix, which earned a majority whistle from the stands.

Despite the anger, the change of cards worked: cunha closed the gap in minute 63 after a corner kick from carrasco in which the Valencian defense acted as a spectator and allowed the Brazilian to finish off with just his foot. The Valencia He did not flinch and allowed more and more to a rival who had a clear shot in the boots of Luis Suárez that the Uruguayan sent to the clouds, and playing with the local nerves in each interruption due to foul or substitution.

A high header from Handsome, a shot parallel to the goal line by Correa, a header by Koke meek for the hands of Domenech… The Athletic He was close to equalizing but he was desperate in a carousel of cards and interruptions.

However, those same interruptions gave the rojiblanco team seven added minutes that allowed strap tied after a ride of carrasco that James rejected with the body and clinched the Argentine to the net… And Handsome culminated the rojiblanca resurrection by finishing off a low center of cunha. Three points that are worth gold, like the color that surrounds the traditional shield that the Atlético players once again wore on their chests.

