“We play to win the Scudetto, we don’t hide”

The Mexican Hirving Lozano, end of Naples, assured this Saturday that his team is not hiding and is playing “to win the ‘Scudetto'” in Serie A, in which Luciano Spalletti’s men are third, four points behind Inter, before the matchday this weekend. week.

“We will arrive first. We play for the title and we do not hide. The championship is still very long, but we are strong and we must aim for the highest, even if Inter and Milan go strong,” Lozano said in an interview published by the Italian newspaper. “Run from Sera“.

“We can protect Inter, what’s more, we are stronger. If we compare each player, our value is higher,” he added.

In the interview, the “chucky” He also reviewed the serious eye injury suffered last summer in the Gold Cup against Trinidad and Tobago and acknowledged that he was afraid of having to give up football.

“I lived moments of terror, the pain was very strong. I was afraid of losing my eye. I didn’t want to accept the idea of ​​not being able to play football again. The doctors were quick, they calmed me down and then they revealed to me that my eye was in danger. It is a fear that I carried inside for a long time. The wound hurt me and in every crash I was afraid, “he said.

It was last July 10 when Lozano suffered an injury of about 40 points to the height of one eye in the duel against Trinidad and Tobago in the Gold Cup.

Signed for forty million euros from PSV Eindhoven in 2020, Lozano has worked at Napoli with Carlo Ancelotti and Gennaro Gattuso, before the arrival of Luciano Spalletti.

“If we look at the number of games, I had the same role with everyone. Ancelotti received me in Napoli, with Gattuso it was difficult at the beginning, but then we understood each other. Spalletti motivates you a lot, he has experience and not only asks you to work, but who sets the example. He reproaches me, but I understand that he does it to improve me,” he said.

“I know I can give more, I have to contribute more to this team. ‘Do the devil,’ he tells me,” he added.

