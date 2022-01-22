Tom Cruise producers sign contract with Axiom to build studio in space

Share on Facebook 0

The film industry wants to continue rising even to space. Elena and Dmitry Lisnevsky, producers of the upcoming Tom Cruise movie set in space, have signed a deal to build a movie studio connected to the International Space Station.

The 20-foot-wide studio, called Space Entertainment Enterprise-1 (SEE-1), is scheduled to launch in December 2024 and will be the first entertainment studio in space.

Construction of SEE-1 will be aided by Axiom Space, and when launched it will dock with the space company’s station that is currently connected to the ISS.

The SEE-1 module will be able to support production and broadcast for film, television, music and sports projects.

“Adding a dedicated entertainment venue to Axiom Station’s commercial capabilities in the form of SEE-1 will expand the station’s usefulness as a platform for a global user base and highlight the range of opportunities offered by the new space economy,” said the Axiom President and CEO Michael Suffredini in a statement.

Today’s announcement also reveals SEE as the production company behind the upcoming Tom Cruise movie in space. In 2020, NASA announced that it was working with the famous actor to carry out a liftoff to the ISS.

