The Titans get their star Derrick Henry back to face the Bengals

With Henry on the field, the Titans averaged 28.3 points per game, without him 19.3. A key piece to Vrabel’s plan returns

The Tennessee Titans announced this Friday that their star running back Derrick Henry will play this Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals in the duel of the divisional round of the American Conference of the NFL (AFC).

Henry fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot in the week eight game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Derrick Henry will return for the Titans’ divisional round game against the Bengals. Getty Images

On January 5, Tennessee placed the 28-year-old player on the reserve list and this week he was integrated into the team’s regular practice.

“I’m happy to be back and thankful for everyone who helped me get back and contribute during the playoffs. I’m happy to play again,” said the wearer of jersey number 22 at a press conference.

Those eight games were enough to get him close to 1,000 rushing yards, adding 937 to rank ninth in the league, getting 10 touchdowns and accumulating 154 receiving yards, for a total of 1,091 yards.

His influence on coach Mike Vrabel’s team’s offense shows that while Derrick was on the field, the Titans averaged 28.3 points scored per game; after his injury the average dropped to 19.3.

At the end of the season, Tennessee, despite being seeded one in the AFC, finished as the NFL’s 15th-ranked offense among 32 teams.

In his absence, the Titans’ rushing attack fell to D’Onta Foreman, 25, who had 566 yards and three touchdowns.

Henry spoke to the media about how he experienced his convalescence and how much he missed helping his teammates win the AFC South championship.

“You definitely appreciate this game a lot more when you’re not in it, because you’re away from the teammates and the camaraderie of every day work and every Sunday games. I definitely missed that, but I’m back now,” he shared.

In 2020, the running back was named Offensive Player of the Year after a season in which he racked up 2,027 yards, making him the eighth in NFL history to surpass the 2,000-yard mark in a season.