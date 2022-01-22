The gastronomy and culture of Mazatlán traveled to León, Guanajuato

MAZATLAN. – Our port is without a doubt one of the Mexican cities with the best gastronomic offer and that is where we can find the best in the world: good meat, fresh seafood and vegetables harvested in the region. Not for nothing when we think of Mazatlan, delicious food such as barbecue, campechanas, jerked fish and different presentations of shrimp come to mind.

Our culinary culture is so rich that it is worth sharing with the world, which is why in the city of León, Guanajuato, a gastronomic sample of the culinary benefits of Mazatlan was held. It was an exhibition for authorities, hoteliers, businessmen and organizers of large events such as the León Fair, the Balloon Festival.

This gastronomic exhibition was organized by Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres through the Municipal Institute of Culture, Tourism and Art of Mazatlán directed by José Ángel Tostado Quevedo.

What was the objective? Promote the tourist and cultural attractions of the port in order for businessmen to visit, learn about and invest in the area. The joy and hubbub that characterizes the Carnival were exposed through dances and artistic presentations that made it clear how beautiful it is to be from Mazatlan.

In addition to the prestigious Mazatlan gastronomy, artistic talent was shown through the Folkloric Ballet of Culture who mixed a show with the Banda Lirio de Guanajuato making a perfect combination of the cultures of both cities. This event was attended by various personalities such as Héctor Tejeda, president of Concanaco SERVYTUR.