The F1 driver who praised Checo Pérez

The success that Sergio Pérez had throughout the past 2021 was not just a lucky shot, because the work that the man from Guadalajara has done since its inception made an F1 driver was full of praise for Checo Pérez.

2021 was also a lot of learning for the pilot who admires Czech PerezIn addition to revealing that he is very grateful to the pilot from Guadalajara for the teachings he received from the Mexican, this during his stay at the Red Bull team.

Related news

The Thai pilot who he was full of praise for Czech Perez, could be part of the Austrian team until the end of last year (2021), only it was relegated to trial pilot and last year he did not compete in Formula 1 as he would have liked, but the only good thing is everything he could learn from Guadalajara.

Who is the driver who learned from Checo Pérez during his time at Red Bull?

The pilot who learned from Checo Pérez During his stay at Red Bull, it was the Thai Alex Albon who was part of Sergio’s team until the end of 2021.

“What pilot racing you concentrate completely on driving and that’s it. I got a chance to look around and get a lot of experience and see how they work Czech and Max, how they structure their team and how they communicate with their engineers.” Revealed Alex Albon for Total Motorsport.

Who is Alex Albon?

Alex Albon was a key player in the adaptation of Czech Perez in his first year with Red Bull, where he also stated that it was part of his job. He also pointed out that apart from learning a lot from the Mexican pilot, he also positioned the man from Guadalajara as one of the best runners in the 2021 season.

“It was part of my role, to help the team and do the best possible job for them. But that also helped me.” Alex Albon commented.

It should be noted that Albon signed with the Williams team and will compete again in Formula 1 in 2022. Alex highlighted the lessons he takes from Czech Perez which will help you a lot and to be a more complete competitor.

“The Red Bull guys know a lot about the car. They know how to make a car fast. And I can bring that to Williams. Next season I will be a more complete rider.” Alex Albon sentenced.

What is it like to have a change of team in Formula One?

Having a change of team in Formula One is much more difficult than it might seem, since the demands on the driver increase, but the real problem is adoption, which is a very difficult process, it is even underestimated by others. pilots of the competition, as analyzed Czech Perez.

AC