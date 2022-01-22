Chucky Lozano will not be able to play against Jamaica

The Mexican National Team returns to activity. The national team will play three games, commitments that are part of the FIFA Date in January; first against Jamaica, then Costa Rica and later they will face Panama, the bad news is that they will not be able to count on Hirving Lozano.

The team led by Gerardo “Tata” Martino is in third place in the Octagonal Final, after four wins, two draws and a couple of losses, with which they add up to 14 units, the same as the “canaleros”, and behind the Stars and Stripes team, and those of the Maple Leaf.

The duels of the next few days are of the utmost importance for the “tricolor” technical director, since the two setbacks that add up were the past dates. first before U.S, by a score of 2-0, and a few days later against Canada by board of 2-1.

Hirving Lozano will not be able to play against Jamaica

The first game for Mexican team It will be next Thursday, January 27, where they will travel to Kingston, to face each other against Jamaica, a meeting where they will not be able to count on one of the soccer players who play in European football.

Hirving Lozano he is suspended for this first game. The Napoli attacker from Serie A, saw a yellow card against those from the Maple Leaf on November 16, and thanks to the accumulation of preventive cards he will miss the match, because against The Savior, on October 13, was also warned.

The good news is that he only suffered a one-game suspension and in the Aztec stadium against Costa Rica on January 30 and in front of Panama on February 2 if he will be able to have minutes, and he will seek to help our team to continue fighting for the ticket to Qatar 2022.