Juarez City- The Secretary of Health, Felipe Sandoval Magallanes, reported that the state of Chihuahua will remain at an orange epidemiological traffic light (high danger). Through official accounts, the State Government affirmed that the same restrictive measures dictated by agreement 001/2022 published in the Official State Newspaper will continue, as well as the measure of basic level classes in virtual mode.

The foregoing, he reported, in order to contain infections and reduce risks to the health of the population, as well as the possible saturation of medical care units. The head of the unit highlighted that the number of infections registered in recent days even exceeds those of the first wave, with 67 percent hospital occupancy. Therefore, it will continue in that range for another two weeks.

Sandoval Magallanes asked the population to prevail at home and only go out for essential activities in order to avoid crowds and social gatherings. Likewise, he called for reinforcing preventive measures such as the use of face masks, maintaining a healthy distance, washing hands and ensuring the ventilation of closed spaces. He emphasized that it is important that the established capacity is respected.