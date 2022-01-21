Upcoming releases include “Ice Age” and “The Gilded Age”

A list curated by The Associated Press of what’s coming to streaming services, music platforms, movies and television in the United States. Dates may vary in other countries.

MOVIE THEATER

— “Ice Age” hasn’t lasted eons, but the animated film series is already a decade old. And it has been a very busy period of prehistory. “The Ice Adventures of Buck Wild” (“The ice age: The adventures of Buck”), which premieres on Friday, January 28 on Disney +, is the sixth feature film in the series, which also includes television specials, a great number of video games and an ice show. This installment, the first released by Disney since it took over 20th Century Fox, centers on one-eyed weasel Buck Wild (voiced by Simon Pegg), a character first introduced in “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs.” (“Ice Age 3”).

— Adam Sandler’s machinery on Netflix doesn’t stop. His latest offering is “Home Team,” a sports comedy produced by Sandler and starring Kevin James as NFL head coach Sean Payton. “Home Team,” which premieres Friday, January 28 on the streaming service, is based on the true story of Payton, who was suspended from the 2012 season by the New Orleans Saints due to the Bountygate scandal and used that time to coaching his son’s Pop Warner team. As for Sandler, whose latest Netflix movie “Hubie Halloween” was released in 2020, he’s getting his own sports comedy later this year as an NBA scout trying to sign a foreign player.

— The Sundance Film Festival continues to take place virtually in its second week. Even though the Park City, Utah festival had to cancel its in-person events due to rising COVID-19 cases, a wide range of independent films can be viewed from home with the purchase of a ticket. Movies opening Monday include Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne’s friendship comedy “AM I OK?” with Dakota Johnson and Sonoya Mizuno; “The Janes,” a documentary about the underground abortion collective of the 1970s; “Emily the Criminal,” with Aubrey Plaza as a debt-ridden Los Angeles woman who finds herself drawn into a criminal zone; and “Cerdita” (titled in English “Piggy”), a Spanish horror film about a bullied teenager.

MUSIC

— Singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, who won a Tony Award for the musical “Hadestown,” returns to her own music with a new self-titled album due out Friday, January 28. Made with members of Bon Iver and The National, it is Mitchell’s first collection of all-new material since 2012’s “Young Man in America.” At the start of the pandemic, the artist retreated to her native Vermont, gave birth and reconnected with his past. The songs he created are very autobiographical and that’s why he chose to name the album after himself. “I felt that after so many years of working telling other stories, now here are some of my own,” he says.

— The Temptations are always in fashion and have not stopped making music. Their new album, “Temptations 60,” features tracks written and produced by Narada Michael Walden, hip hop producer K. Sparks, former group member Ron Tyson, founding member Otis Williams and the legendary Smokey Robinson, whose classic songs kicked off the group’s original hit streak. “Temptations 60” features the lead single featuring Robinson “Is It Gonna Be Yes Or No.” Get ready to snap your fingers on Friday, January 28.

TV

— “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes has a new series. That’s enough for fans, but for those who need more details: HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” written by Fellowes and Sonja Warfield, begins in 1882 amid wrenching economic change in America that has amassed some huge fortunes. Louisa Jacobson stars as a young woman who leaves the country for New York City and lives with her wealthy aunts, one of whom is at war with a nouveau riche tycoon. Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski are part of the cast of this nine-episode drama that debuts on Monday.

— There are horror stories and stories about high school horrors, and then there’s “Astrid & Lilly Save the World,” a Syfy series that combines both. Friends Astrid and Lilly (Jana Morrison, Samantha Aucoin) are social outcasts who accidentally open a portal to a “terrifyingly peculiar monster dimension,” it is explained. But the duo are able to turn bad luck into good and realize their potential as heroes by taking on the creatures. The series premieres Tuesday on Syfy (with a simultaneous premiere on the USA channel).

— A high school reunion plus a murder equals “The Afterparty,” an Apple TV+ mystery-comedy series from filmmakers Chris Miller and Phil Lord (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Lego Movie”). Described as “a genre-defying series” about the night of reunion that ended in death, each of the eight episodes focuses on a character’s account of the events. Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao and Ilana Glazer are part of the cast of the series, which debuts with three episodes on Friday, January 28. The remaining episodes will premiere on consecutive Fridays.

