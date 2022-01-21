This is what will happen to your accounts, credits, debts and Afores

Last Tuesday, Citigroup announced that it will close its operations of commercial Bank in Mexico, which developed through Banamex. The news has provoked a wave of doubts among the customers from the bank about what will happen to your accounts, debts and savings. In addition, there has been an increase in digital and telephone fraud attempts, which seek to take advantage of the environment of confusion.

“The sale of the commercial bank of Citibanamex does not imply any change for the users of these”, assured the Secretary of tax authorities. Nor will it imply modifications or losses for the people who have in this financial institution the resources of their Afore, he pointed.

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) alerted customers to Banamex that, despite the fact that the sale process is carried out, this body will continue to attend to the issues and claims that may arise.

“It is extremely important that the bank’s clients and users know that the sales process does not imply doing it in a fragmented way; It is a brand that is worth a lot, it has almost 22 million customers and, due to its size, it is considered an institution of systemic importance”, explained the Condusef.

the sale of Banamex implies for Citi Group get rid of the license, brand, branches, cards, payroll, mortgage portfolio, loans, Afores, insurance and ATMs. In addition, it will mean that they will get rid of their foundations, cultural heritage and historical buildings.

Regarding the first, the corporate director of institutional development of Citibanamex, Alberto Gómez Alcalá, assured that clients will be able to continue with their operations until the firm is bought and the new rules are established. “The daily operation of the bank continues and the instruction is that no client is affected; They will continue to be cared for,” he assured.

On the side of the people who work in Banamex, Gómez Alcalá explained that there would be no affectation, since the sale is about the whole business.

About the cultural and historical assets that it protects and owns citi, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, suggested that it could become national property. “In my opinion, it should become national property for its preservation,” he wrote on social media.

In October 2021, the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) He reported that Banamex it had more than 209 thousand contracts on debit cards; more than seven million credit cards and had earnings of $1.5 billion a year.

With the situation of the sale, there has also been an increase in digital and telephone fraud attempts, so Citibanamex alerted its users to ignore emails, messages or calls warning that the banking sale process would require verifying data and providing personal information such as a password, PIN or keys.