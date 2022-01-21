These are the SEQUELS left by the Omicron variant and put your health at RISK

Currently, a new wave of Covid-19 infections is being experienced throughout the world, and this is presumably due to the new variant. Omicron, which has been mentioned is easier to transmit, however, specialists have indicated that the disease is less serious. They also point out that the recent strain of coronavirus leaves aftermathwhich can put your health at risk.

It has been reported that, although vaccination has helped make Covid-19 less aggressive today, the condition is persistent and in the end the virus entered the body, so people who have had it are seeing their health affected. quality of life.

Related news

What are the consequences left by Omicron?

Because of this some of the aftermath The most worrisome of this disease can cause damage to various organs such as the lungs, heart, kidneys and even cause autoimmune diseases. Likewise, to Omicron It has been mainly linked to mental health disorders by triggering memory problems and cognitive imbalances.

According to a recent study carried out in Spain, it was revealed that 24% of patients who have overcome the coronavirus suffered episodes of memory loss, difficulty performing more than one activity at the same time, and problems processing information and being able to pay attention. .

It is important to point out that in addition to memory problems, the new variant Omicron, as mentioned above, is greatly concerned with persistent or prolonged Covid, whose aftermath can put your health at risk, which are the following:

Fatigue.

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Cough.

Joint pain.

Chest pain.

Problems with memory, concentration or sleeping.

Muscle pain or headache.

Rapid heartbeat or palpitations.

Loss of smell or taste.

depression or anxiety

Fever.

Dizziness when you stand up.

Thus, specialists such as Marta Cohen, a pediatric pathologist and current head of the Histopathology department at Sheffield Children’s Hospital in the United Kingdom, have referred to persistent Covid as a possible consequence of Omicron, so that “not to be taken lightly”.