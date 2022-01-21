The global Redmi Note 11 4G is filtered before its presentation

Next Wednesday, January 26, Xiaomi will present its new mid-range globally with the Redmi Note 11 series. A range of smartphones different from the one presented in China and of which we already know some details of their Pro models.

The Redmi Note 11 4G has leaked its details before the date of its presentation after appearing by mistake on an online sales platform. This model has shown almost all its features and price.

We are facing the most basic terminal of the entire range. A smartphone that will be powered by the Snapdragon 680 and it will mount a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with FHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

In the photographic section will highlight a 50MP main sensor which will be complemented by an 8MP wide angle, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. It will come standard with MIUI 13 based on Android 11.

Like the Pro models, the Redmi Note 11 4G will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery but with a fast charge of only 33W. In addition, we find other features such as dual speakers.

The starting price for 4/64GB version will be around 154 euros for India. A price that would increase to 180-190 euros in Europe.

