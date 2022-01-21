Summary of the match Atlético San Luis vs. Juárez (0-1).

Midtime Editorial

San Luis Potosi / 20.01.2022





The crisis of Athletic San Luis does not stop and this Thursday, at the start of the Day 3 of the Closing Tournament 20202, the potosino box registering its seventh loss in the last 10 duels of MX League, adding four months without knowing the victory.

Tonight the fall, in a game with little to highlight, was against FC Juarez, which used a penalty to take the three points of the field of Alfonso Lastras Stadium, where the local team has not won since September 16.

Even the border team had the opportunity to go ahead on the scoreboard, but Marcelo Barovero stopped the shot Ariel Matias Garcia, when the clock was already over the compensation time of the first half.

In the complementary part nothing happened. Neither team managed to dominate and the chances of danger were few, leading to a boring game with no chances of danger in the areas.

It was until the minute 82 that was opened chance for those from Juárez to take the victory, with a unai’s hand Bilbaoor within the area, which had to be revised on the screen of VAR to be decreed. Leite made the shot valid in the maximum penalty and gave him the away victory, which added his second victory in three days of the competition.