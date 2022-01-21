Mexico, third country that requested the most tickets for Qatar 2022

the world of Qatar 2022 is just around the corner. There is little more than 300 days left before the fair starts, which will be held in the coming months of November and December of this year. Therefore, the organization has already opened requests to buy tickets and our country once again gave something to talk about.

Even though the Mexican team He still hasn’t got his pass to said event, the fans of our country have already raised their hands to, once again, “invade” World Cup territory, like every four years.

Presentation of the new image of the Mexican National Team

The Mexican National Team will look for its ticket to Qatar 2022

To the group led by Gerardo “Tata” Martino He has six games remaining in the Octagonal Final heading to Qatar 2022. The first FIFA date they will face will be this January and early February.

On the 27th they will face Jamaica; to later receive at the Azteca Stadium Costa Rica and Panama on January 30 and February 2 respectively.

Then it will be until the end of March, where the “Tri” will play its last FIFA date in the hope of having its ticket to Qatar 2022 practically assured. 24 against U.S, 27 before Honduras and they close at home on the 30th in front of The Savior.

Mexico was the third country that requested the most tickets for the World Cup

The sale of tickets for Qatar 2022 started on January 19 and will be enabled until February 8, although it is not a sale as such, but, requests to be able to access to buy tickets.

According to the official FIFA website, a total of 1.2 million tickets were requested, where Mexico was the third country with the most demand, only behind the premises (Qatar) and Argentina; the Top 10 is made up of the United States, United Arab Emirates, England, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and France.