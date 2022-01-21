Mexican National Team Call | Octagonal End

The Mexican National Team is back. A new FIFA date is approaching and the “tricolor” team will seek to correct the way in the final octagonal for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which will be held in the coming months of November and December.

The path so far has not been the one expected. Gerardo “Tata” Martino, since it is in third place in the group, which qualifies it directly for this year’s fair, but it is tied with Panama and an oversight could put the national team in the playoffs.

Painful defeats of the Mexican National Team against the United States and Canada

The matches of the last FIFA date were a martyrdom for the Azteca Team, because they first fell to United States 2-0, in rival territory, thanks to goals from Christian Pulisic and Weston Mckennie.

Four days later, against Canada, the “Tata” team suffered its second setback in the Octagonal Final, after fall 2-1 in Maple Leaf Country. Results that made him lose the top of the group.

The three matches of the FIFA Date of the Mexican National Team

This new FIFA date brings with it three matches for the Mexican National Team, the first of this 2022. First they will visit Jamaica on Thursday, January 27; to later dispute two matches at the Azteca Stadium in view of Costa Rica on the 30th of the same month Panama on February 2, with the hope of having the ticket to Qatar 2022 practically assured.

List of summoned of the Mexican National Team

For these three commitments Gerardo Martino decided to call:

goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa, Rodolfo Cota, Jonathan Orozco, and Alfredo Talavera

defenses: Néstor Araujo, Jesús Gallardo, César Montes, Julián Araujo, Luis “Chaka” Rodríguez, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Jorge Sánchez, Héctor Moreno, Johan Vásquez, Julio “Cata” Domínguez and Gerardo Arteaga.

Media: Erick Gutiérrez, Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera, Luis Romo, Orbelín Pineda, Diego Lainez, Andrés Guardado and Carlos Rodgríguez.

strikers: Henry Martín, Rogelio Funes Mori, Rául Jiménez, Uriel Antuna, Jesús “Tecatito” Corona, Alexis Vega and Hirving “Chucky” Lozano

