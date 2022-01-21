Leonardo Di Caprio joined the new millionaire trend in Hollywood – Revista Para Ti

Leonardo Di Caprio joined this new trend that has already been adopted by other Hollywood celebrities such as Will Smith, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Robert de Niro and many more personalities.

The trend is called caravanning and it is the favorite way to get around for Hollywood celebrities. And Leonardo Di Caprio He was no stranger to this new phenomenon.

The new acquisition of Leo Di Caprio.

Actors and actresses are known to spend their lives in the famous mobile homes and it is said that the acting is the job of waiting, since the long hours of filming sometimes become endless, between makeup, production and assembly of sets.

That is why Leonardo Di Caprio decided to have his own all inclusive, so that these hours of waiting become relaxed and luxurious.

Luxurious interior.

Surrounded by luxuries, this mobile home cost 1.3 million euros, measures 16 meters long. It has lacquered wood, golden touches, marble floors and two fireplaces!

Suite bathroom.

The most luxurious part is the bathroom is the shower. According to the manufacturer of this motorhome, it took two weeks to install the impressive shower, due to the meticulousness that its assembly required, since it has walls made of recycled craft glass.

Other stars that joined this trend are Ashton Kutcher, who bought one for 1.7 million euros Y Will Smith who went further: his has two floors and It cost him $2.5 million.