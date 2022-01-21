King’s Cup | Athletic – Barcelona: Ansu Fati sets off the alarms: he left San Mams crying

Ansu Fati retired crying in the 95th minute of the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey between Athletic and Barcelona, at the start of the extension. The 10 azulgrana was injured, taking the shirt to his face to try to cover up and leaving a bad feeling and alarm in the hobby which and in that of the rest of the football fans, who see with fear what could be another injury or another relapse of the young footballer.

In fact, the youth squad was put directly into the locker room tunnel. Xavi she hugged him In the next few hours, the Barcelona announce the extent of these nuisances but Ansu Fati live a real ordeal. The Barça player was injured alone.

Xavi He did not want to reveal the extent of the injury and preferred to wait for the medical tests tomorrow, Friday. The coach, yes, has revealed that the youth squad is affected.

Ansu Fati retires crying against Athletic.

The Catalan coach has tried to be very cautious with fati. He has not forced the player and has preferred to roll cautiously, but no way. This season he has only played 10 games. Now we will have to see the extent of the inconvenience.

The youth squad reappeared last week in the Super Cup against him Real Madrid and this Thursday he jumped onto the pitch in the 60th minute. But he couldn’t finish the game.

